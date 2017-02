COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after four Colorado Springs businesses were robbed overnight.

The first robbery happened around 10:50 p.m. Sunday at a business on North Academy Boulevard near North Carefree Circle. The second one happened about 10 minutes later at the 7-Eleven on North Academy Boulevard at Palmer Park Boulevard. The third one happened just before midnight at a convenience store on Dublin Boulevard near Union Boulevard. The fourth robbery happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday at the Super 8 on Aeroplaza Drive.

Police said each robbery was carried out by a single suspect. In at least three of the robberies, the suspect was armed.

Police have not said if the four robberies are related. No arrests have been made.