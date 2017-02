Related Coverage Colorado Springs police investigating four overnight robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested two men involved in two robberies in Colorado Springs Sunday night.

Police say they received a call reporting an armed robbery at a business located in the 3400 block of North Academy Boulevard Sunday. A short time later, another robbery occurred at another business in the 1400 block of North Academy Boulevard.

On Monday, police found a car associated with the robberies. Police were able to identify the two suspects involved in both robberies after an additional investigation.

The suspects, identified as Emerson Mendoza Machado and Josue Hamilthon Cash-Bamaca, were taken into custody and charged for those crimes.