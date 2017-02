Related Coverage The race for City Council: Richard Skorman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The race for Colorado Springs City Council continues ahead of the April 4th election.

Chuck Fowler, who is running for the District 3 seat, has wore many hats throughout his career and describes himself as an entrepreneur.

“This job fit wells with the type of person that I am,” said Fowler.

Fowler is a Colorado native who’s started two of his own businesses and says politics runs in his DNA.

“Pretty much been an entrepreneur my whole career,” he said. “I have worked for different companies but the kind of guy I am, I like to call my own shots and be independent.”

Fowler says his primary concern is the health of the local economy. If elected he wants to make sure companies looking to grow in Colorado Springs have that opportunity.

“It’s the primary issue for me,” he said. “Making sure that our city government is not getting in the way with excessive regulation or slowing down economic growth in any way.”

Fowler’s opponent for the District 3 seat is Richard Skorman which is exactly why Fowler is branding himself as the candidate with a fresh voice.

“I would say we know his voice,” said Fowler. “I think I bring some new ideas, some new perspective to problem solving that maybe he doesn’t.”

The ability to work well with others while persuading colleagues on important issues are qualities Fowler says are important for a council seat. He adds that if elected, he’s ready for the opportunity to lead.

“I know I would be good at it,” he said. “I know I would represent my constituents in District 3 to the best of my ability and to the benefit of the entire community.”