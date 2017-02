PUEBLO, Colo. — The nationwide lack of nurses is being felt in Pueblo at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center.

The medical center is looking to fill several positions, including registered nurses, certified nurse assistants and operation room technicians.

On Saturday they held a job fair in hopes of attracting new staff before the lack of nurses becomes a big problem.

“The supply is much less than the demand nationwide. It’s a huge problem,” said chief nursing officer Constance Schmidt. “We’re getting ready to head into a huge nursing shortage, which will peak in about 2023.”

If you’re interested and missed the job fair, you can contact St. Mary-Corwin for more information at 719-557-4000.