EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking owners of homes or cars that were egged Saturday night to come forward as they are still looking for three suspects involved.

Deputies responded to the 7700 block of Bullet Road near Comeapart Road on Saturday just after 9:30 p.m. after a caller said surveillance footage showed someone throwing eggs at his home and causing damage.

During the investigation, deputies determined there were several other victims of criminal mischief in the area.

Two juveniles in connection to the incident were identified and found. Both admitted to damaging property in the Falcon area, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office says the two met with three other juveniles at the WalMart in Falcon and bought the eggs, then drove around the area throwing the eggs at homes and cars.

Authorities say the estimated damage to each address was under $1,000.

The two juveniles who confessed to the incident were both served summonses for 5 counts of criminal mischief and released back to their parents.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are still looking for the other three juveniles involved.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims in the area of Bullet Road in Falcon. If you think you are a victim, contact Deputy Alex Garcia with the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555.