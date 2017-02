COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saturday was National Drink Wine Day, not to be confused with National Wine Day, which falls on May 25.

It may be Sunday but we are still celebrating.

Tim Christensen from local winemaking and homebrew center Fermentations joins FOX21 Weekend Morning News to share tips on pairing food and wine.

First segment pairings: Eggs benedict with Hollandaise sauce paired with French Viognier; Smoked ham with a German Riesling wine

Second segment pairings: Cheesecake paired with Black Forest Chocolate Cherry dessert wine and Belgian dark chocolate truffles paired with Chocolate Raspberry dessert wine

The American Wine Society of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to an evening of Spanish tapas and Spanish wines for “An Evening in Aragon.”

The event will take place Tuesday, March 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Coutura Design Inspirations located at 6380 Corporate Centre Circle. Cost to attend is $35 for AWS members and $40 for non-members.

The evening will feature Chef Aaron preparing specialties such as halibut ceviche and scallops with chorizo risotto.

