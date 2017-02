MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Get your beads and feather masks ready!

Manitou’s annual Carnivale Parade will march up Manitou Avenue starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 25.

People of all ages are invited to join the family-friendly Parade.

>> Click here to register.

Marchers should arrive at Memorial Park by noon so organizers can begin lining up for the big event.

If you’re more of a foodie, enjoy samples of gumbo from professional chefs and amateur cooks at the Mumbo Jumbo Cook-Off.

Chefs will be competing for their own 1st, 2nd and 3rd place trophies as well as the Best Showmanship and People’s Choice awards – and you can help decide who the lucky winners will be.

The Cook-Off will take place at Soda Springs Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Judging and public tastings start around 10:45 a.m.

Parking is available in any of the city parking lots, including the Tajine Alami lot this year. No shuttle service is available.