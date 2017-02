COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Way to go, Genevieve!

A big congratulations to Air Force senior swimmer Genevieve Miller, who earned the Mountain West Conference Senior Award on Saturday.

That makes her the first swimmer in the history of the Mountain West Conference to win two different events all four years.

She even made history Saturday, posting a time of 15 minutes and 58 seconds in the 1650 Free. This gives her the first sub-16 minute-mile in league history.

“[I have] Such an incredible support system. I’ve got my team, my coaches, my family and the Lord has just blessed me in so many ways and I’m so thankful and so blessed to have won this award,” Miller said.