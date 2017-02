COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is in stable condition after she was shot in the leg Friday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Lelaray Street near Eagle View Drive.

Police say multiple callers reported a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot in the leg.

The woman was transported to a local hospital; the injury was determined to be non-life threatening.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

Suspect information is developing. If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.