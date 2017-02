Related Coverage Woman in stable condition after shooting in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We’re learning more details about a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital Friday night. The victim had to beg neighbors for help.

“Golly, all the sudden I heard someone yelling for help,” said Amanda Aquino, a neighbor. “Help, help and it was faint.”

In a relatively quiet neighborhood, neighbors say at least four shots were fired just after 8:30pm in the 2300 block of Lelaray Street near Eagle View Drive.

“I definitely feel like our level of awareness is definitely heightened and our sense of security threatened,” said Aquino.

A neighbor said that police found a blood trail that started from across the street. The woman then made her way to the doorstep of a nearby house where she then pleaded for help.

“This person is pounding on our door, screaming for help that they need help, they’ve been shot,” said Aquino.

Aquino and her family immediately called police and took shelter in their basement where through the intercom system they spoke with the woman who’d been shot in the leg.

“I was sad that the first thing that crossed my mind is I can’t honestly completely trust that that’s the situation outside my front door in today’s world that we live in and that’s what got me upset because someone does need help and I can’t fully trust that,” said Aquino.

Police say multiple people called 911 to report gun shots but for Aquino and her family, having the victim on their front door step made the situation all the more uncertain.

“Just immediate safety,” she said. “Safety of my eight month old, of my friends and family that are in my home. That’s what went through my mind.”

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. Police say there is no threat to the community and the investigation remains ongoing.