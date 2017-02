COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a suspected drunk driver in Colorado Springs after he crashed into a police cruiser early Saturday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of N. Academy Boulevard and Montebello Drive.

Officers were investigating a traffic accident in the area where two marked CSPD cruisers, with emergency lights activated, were used to protect the crash scene and to alert approaching drivers of the hazard.

During the investigation, police say the driver of a white Nissan sedan, later identified as 32-year-old Jose Padilla of Colorado Springs, crashed into the rear of an unoccupied police cruiser, causing significant damage to both cars.

Padilla was evaluated on scene and arrested for suspicion of DUI.

There were no reported injuries.