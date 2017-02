PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for teams of brave individuals willing to take a dip in the icy-cold water of Lake Pueblo State Park for the 2nd annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Colorado.

The Polar Plunge is scheduled for Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m. at the South Shore Marina of Lake Pueblo.

The fundraiser involves teams of people who take on the challenge of jumping into freezing water to raise money for the nearly 21,000 Special Olympic athletes in Colorado.

Participating team members raise money through donations and pledges, which permit them to make the plunge.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office brought the Polar Plunge to southern Colorado last year and raised more than $20,000.

Organizers are hoping to raise at least $25,000 at this year’s event.

“Last year’s Polar Plunge was a huge success and we’re looking forward an even bigger event this year,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “I’m in again this year. I challenge other law enforcement and First Responders to make a team and come out and take the plunge in support of our Special Olympics athletes.”

There are currently 21 teams signed up to participate and nearly $14,400 in donations have already been acquired.

If you’d like to register, donations can be made here. A fundraising minimum of $74 ($50 for students/athletes) is required to participate. All donations are tax deductible.

For more information, call Capt. Dawn Ballas at 719-583-6428.