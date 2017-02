PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police say they’ve responded to 5 teen suicides over the last four weeks.

More than 41,000 individuals die by suicide each year, according to the CDC.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death among adults in the U.S. and the second leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 24.

The Pueblo Police Department has issued the following warning signs:

Threats or comments about killing themselves, also known as suicidal ideation, can begin with seemingly harmless thoughts like “I wish I wasn’t here” but can become more overt and dangerous

Increased alcohol and drug use

Aggressive behavior or dramatic mood swings from despair to calm

Social withdrawal from friends, family and the community

Talking, writing or thinking about death

Putting their affairs in order and giving away their possessions

Saying goodbye to friends and family

Impulsive or reckless behavior

Planning, possibly by looking around to buy, steal or borrow the tools they need to commit suicide, such as a firearm or prescription medication

If you or someone you know needs help, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or call 911 immediately.