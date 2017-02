COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fans of the Disney classic will be singing hakuna matata because the hit movie from the 90s is coming back to the big screen!

James Earl Jones will reprise his role as the voice of Mufasa and Donald Glover has taken the leading role of Simba in the live-action version of the 1994 animated classic.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick shared the role of Simba in the original film.

The new film’s director, Jon Favreau, signed on to direct the live-action Lion King film in September.

Favreau broke the news of the new project on Twitter and shared his excitement for working with Jones and Glover.

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

Favreau most recently is credited for revamping “The Jungle Book” to a live-action film, grossing $966 million worldwide.