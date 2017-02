COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police posted a sweet photo to their Instagram page Saturday.

The photo shows Officers Newton and Puga with a group of kids at the basketball court at Thorndale Park.

According to CSPD, the officers were out on patrol when they saw the kids playing with an old, worn-out basketball.

The officers went to a local Big 5 and bought the kids a new basketball.

They even stuck around to shoot some hoops with the kids.

Way to go, CSPD!