COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Looking for a job?

The Coast-to-Coast Colorado Springs Career Fair is happening Monday, March 6.

Over 20 of the area’s top employers will be at the event and around 500 job opportunities will be available.

Job-seekers are urged to arrive early to the event and bring at least 40 copies of their resume.

The career fair is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center located at 314 West Bijou Street.

