CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two people are injured after a small plane crashed near Centennial Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Belford Avenue and Peoria Street. Officials say the airplane hit trees and crashed into an empty office building parking lot.

Authorities said two people were involved in the crash. One was treated at the scene and another has been transported to the hospital.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved.