FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Three teens were caught on surveillance video breaking into Fountain-Fort Carson High School last week, according to police.

Police said the first break-in happened just after midnight February 8. Surveillance video showed a teen boy walking the hallways, but not doing anything suspicious. The second break-in happened just after midnight February 9. Surveillance video showed the boy and two other teens running through the school.

School staff members helped police identify the teens. When officers interviewed them earlier this week, they admitted to breaking into the school, according to police.

Police said the teens and their parents are cooperating with the investigation and will likely be referred to Teen Court instead of being charged with a crime. Teen Court is a program to educate teens about the pitfalls of criminal activity and is designed for teens without a criminal record. Teen Court attendees are typically required to take classes, pay restitution to the victims if necessary, and perform community service, according to police.

Police said the building was not damaged and no one was hurt during either incident.