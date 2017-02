COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A southeastern Colorado Springs intersection was closed and four schools were on lockout during a brief standoff Friday morning.

Police said around 7:30 a.m., they received a call about a man who was armed with a BB gun and seemed to be “distraught.” Police went to the man’s house at the intersection of Monterey Road and Carmel Drive and spent about an hour trying to get him to come out. Police said the incident was contained to the man’s house.

The man eventually came out and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Four Harrison District 2 schools–Centennial Elementary, Pikes Peak Elementary, Monterey Elementary, and Carmel Middle–were on lockout during the incident.