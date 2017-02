COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a central Colorado Springs apartment building early Friday morning.

Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Boulder Street near the intersection with Institute Street. Police said a resident heard the outside door to the building’s common area break. He grabbed a gun and went outside to investigate. There, he was confronted by an acquaintance who fired two rounds at him from the passenger seat of a car. The resident fired back as the car drove away.

Police said no one was injured in the incident and no homes or cars were damaged. The resident told police he’d hung out with the suspect earlier in the evening, but didn’t know why he was shot at.

No arrests have been made.