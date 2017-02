COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Marksheffel Road will be closed for construction for several weeks starting Sunday.

The road will be closed between Highway 24 and Highway 94. Drivers are encouraged to use the highways as a detour. The closure is expected to last five or six weeks.

County officials said workers will remove the old road and rebuild it with a higher profile. This will allow them to widen the roadway, improve the grade, and install stormwater drainage structures to prevent flooding and reduce erosion.