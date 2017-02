COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have released a surveillance photo of a man they say robbed two convenience stores in one night last month.

The first robbery happened around 3:15 a.m. January 18 at a store on Hancock Expressway near Delta Drive. The second one happened about 40 minutes later at the Shell at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard.

Police believe the same suspects were involved in both robberies. A surveillance photo of one of the suspects is available above.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).