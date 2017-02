Related Coverage Colorado man jailed in Oklahoma accused of killing kid’s mom

BOULDER, Colo. — The remains of a Boulder woman who was reported missing earlier this week may be scattered across the country, according to police.

Police said 25-year-old Ashley Mead and her daughter, Winter, were reported missing Tuesday after Mead didn’t show up for work.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested Winter’s father, 32-year-old Adam Densmore, for violating a custody order. He had Winter with him. Police said the girl, who was unharmed, is now in state custody in Oklahoma.

After arresting Densmore, police found human remains in a dumpster at a gas station in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Investigators tentatively identified the remains as Mead’s and charged Densmore with first-degree murder.

Investigators now believe Mead was killed in Boulder and her body was at least partially dismembered outside of Shreveport, Louisiana.

“There are concerns that some of the victim’s body parts may have been discarded in a variety of communities the suspect passed through after the homicide,” police said in a statement.

Police are still trying to determine exactly where Densmore traveled between Sunday and Wednesday.

Investigators currently believe he left Boulder Sunday evening and headed south to Raton, New Mexico. He then went through the Texas panhandle before arriving in Haughton, Louisiana, on Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, he drove to Conway, Arkansas, where he spent the night, according to police. On Wednesday morning, he left Conway and stopped in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

He was arrested just west of Tulsa, Oklahoma, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe part of Mead’s body could be in a purple suitcase. Anyone who sees a suitcase in an odd location is advised to avoid touching it, and to call local police immediately.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Boulder police at 303-441-1974 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.