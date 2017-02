MOFFAT, Colo. — A Moffat man is facing charges after he pointed a gun at four law enforcement officers Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said around 9 a.m. Sunday, the Saguache County Sheriff’s office got a call about a man with a gun at a home on County Road EE just outside of Moffat. Three deputies and a Colorado State Patrol trooper went to the home. When they arrived, the man came outside with a handgun and pointed it at the deputies, according to investigators. Two of the deputies shot at the man, who was identified as 45-year-old Jason Ingalsbe.

Ingalsbe was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound. He was then jailed on charges of attempted first-degree assault and felony menacing. He’s being held on $75,000 bond.

The two deputies who shot at Ingalsbe were put on administrative leave, per sheriff’s office policy. Their names have not been released.