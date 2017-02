Related Coverage City closings and openings on President’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — National parks across the country are waiving their admission fees Monday in honor of Presidents Day.

The park service said 120 of the country’s 400-plus national parks usually charge an entrance fee, which will be waived February 20.

Participating parks in Colorado include Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado National Monument, Dinosaur National Monument, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Hovenweep National Monument, Mesa Verde National Park, and Rocky Mountain National Park.

Entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees will be waived. Visitors are still responsible for other fees, such as reservations, camping, tours, concessions, and fees collected by third parties.

It’s important to note that Colorado State Parks are NOT waiving their entrance fees Monday. Nearby state parks include Mueller State Park and Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Admission to each of those parks is $7 per vehicle, or $70 for an annual pass.

The National Park Service offers several fee-free days throughout the year. If you can’t make it outside Monday, parks will also be free on the following dates in 2017:

April 15-16 and 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week

Friday, August 25: National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, September 30: National Public Lands Day

November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend