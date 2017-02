COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a liquor store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery overnight in Colorado Springs.

Police said it happened just before midnight at Empire Liquor at Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle. Officers went to the store to investigate a robbery alarm. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said the victim was a man in his late 60s. His name has not been released.

Police said no arrests have been made, but there is no danger to the community.

