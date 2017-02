DENVER — Police are investigating after Richard “Gene” Hammond, the transportation director at Falcon District 49, was found dead in his car near his Denver home Tuesday morning.

Police said Hammond, 63, left his home near Bruce Randolph Avenue and York Street in Denver between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Tuesday. He was found shot dead in his car less than half a mile from his house.

Police said Hammond was driving his car, a 2012 Subaru Impreza. Anyone who has information about this case or who saw the Impreza in northeast Denver around 4 a.m. Tuesday is asked to call Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

