FALCON, Colo. — Falcon School District 49 remembers Richard “Gene” Hammond as a humble, honorable man, full of character and humor.

It’s a loss that hurts everyone in the D49 family.

Hammond left his home near Bruce Randolph Avenue and York Street.

Police say it happened between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

They found Hammond shot dead in his car, a 2012 Subaru Impreza, on the northeast side of Denver, less than half a mile from his home.

“Many of us were honored to not just consider him a colleague, but to call him a friend,” said Matt Meister, director of communications D49

Hammond first joined the district in July of 2012 and remained there as the director of transportation for nearly five years.

“Gene lived in Denver, and he did drive down everyday, and I think that’s an indication to the level of commitment that he had throughout his life and the commitment to service that he had, both as a a family man, as a coworker. He was a former marine and so, service was in his blood. That speaks to the type of character that he had and he brought to our organization in District 49 and something that we’re going to miss a lot,” Meister said.

The district says they were concerned when Hammond didn’t show up to work Tuesday morning.

It was later that day when they learned of his death.

Now, they’ll continue to be there for each other and the family he leaves behind and continue the work he started.

“He was advocating locally and at the state level for cameras on school buses to be able to be used as evidence when motorists drive through stop signs when buses are picking up or dropping off kids. That’s just an example of the commitment that Gene had for safety and for the students that he and his office served. And so, we’ll continue that work in his honor,” Meister said.

Hammond was 63 years old.

If you have any information on his death, you’re asked to call Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.