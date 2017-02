COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Nestled beneath the Cheyenne Mountain sits Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School located on, what else, Cheyenne road. Or, is it Boulevard?

“It’s either Cheyenne Mountain or Cheyenne Boulevard,” John Orinjok said with confidence. He’s not alone in his geographical challenges – especially, when it comes to navigating all the streets that share the Cheyenne name.

Judy Johnson was picks her up at the school every day and knows the area well. Junior “It’s Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard,” she incorrectly told us. “It’s confusing, I just know I get where I need to go,” Johnson admitted

Kimberly Fitch moved to the area from Texas about four months ago. She admits her dog might have a better sense of direction when walking in the neighborhood. “Well, the Cheyenne Mountains are right there. So, It makes sense but why put so many close together?:” Fitch questioned. “It gets confusing. In fact, we just got lost and ended up walking for an hour.”

Bailey Rayter is visiting from Vancouver, Canada. He was cycling near Cheyenne Canyon trying to find his way up the mountain. “The people are very nice here as they gave me directions but it’s hard not going in circles with all the Cheyenne roads, Boulevard and Canyons,” Rayter said with frustrations.

Megan and Jarrod Plantenga live on Cheyenne Boulevard. “This runs parallel to Cheyenne road like most of them but I still use my phone to navigate between them,” Megan admitted. “When we give friends directions to our house, we always get calls from Cheyenne Boulevard because the GPS even messes up,” Jarrod said.

Bootsy Jones is Public Safety Street Naming Administrator for the city of Colorado Springs. He makes sure there aren’t any duplicated names so people can pinpoint where they are – especially, in times of emergencies. “They Cheyennes are out of control,” Jones admits. “That goes way back a long way when it wasn’t really enforced.”

Jones also added, even though there’s at least 14 Cheyenne Roads, another Cheyenne road would be permitted. “As long as it’s not repeating another existing street.”

Here’s a list of the 16 Cheyennes we found:

Cheyenne Mountain Road

West Cheyenne Road,

Cheyenne Road West

North Cheyenne Canyon Road

South Cheyenne Canyon Road

Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

West Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

Cheyenne Meadows

Cheyenne Villas Point

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road

Cheyenne Mountain Highway

Cheyenne Avenue

Cheyenne Summer View

East Cheyenne Road

Cheyenne Boulevard

Matt Mayberry of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum says the roads reflect the areas early founders. “The Cheyenne, Native Americans, settled here,” Mayberry said. “The roads in the South were outside of the city and home to farms and ranches. They reflected the name of the Mountain, the creek and surroundings.”

For others, like the Pantengas, Cheyenne is a special name. “That’s the name of our daughter,” Megan said. “So when we saw the house on Cheyenne, we knew we’d remember the name.”

Finding the right Cheyenne on a map… that’s a different story.