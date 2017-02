COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office are taking another look at around 3,000 cases that may have been mishandled by the Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division (MVNI).

CSPD released the news late Thursday night saying discrepancies in case filing procedures were discovered while conducting an internal audit.

The press release states that the issue appears to be isolated within MVNI but around 3,000 cases over a four year period could be impacted, primarily narcotics related investigations.

The MVNI is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force made up of law enforcement officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, the Fountain Police Department and the Woodland Park Police Department. MVNI operates under the polices and procedures of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The discrepancies in case filing procedures were discovered in early February. CSPD said some electronic case report documents were not consistently being transferred to the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office.

The process is commonly referred to as “discovery” in cases where criminal charges are pending against a defendant.

CSPD said the information that wasn’t provided appears to be primarily administrative but out of an “abundance of caution” CSPD and the D.A.’s office are evaluating all filled MVNI cases from 2013 forward and resubmitting the entire case files to the D.A.’s office to ensure all of the information is provided to the defendants.

CSPD said changes to the case filing process have already been implemented to fix the issues and the actual number of cases affected could turn out to be much smaller than 3,000.

This review is ongoing. CSPD said additional information will be released at the end of our review.