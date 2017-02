COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who assaulted and robbed two women in an eastern Colorado Springs mobile home park Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Canyon Ridge mobile home park on Airport Road near Powers Boulevard. The victims were in a car when they were accosted by a masked man who demanded money from them, according to police. When the women refused to hand over the money, the man hit both of them with a pistol, took one of their purses, and ran away.

Police said the women sustained minor injuries.

Police and K9s searched the area, but could not find the robber.