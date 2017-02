COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a small car fire in central Colorado Springs Tuesday evening.

Police said the fire started around 10 p.m. on North El Paso Street just south of Fillmore Street. The car sustained minimal damage. Police said the origin of the fire is suspicious, and firefighters are looking into the cause.

Police are searching for potential suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 719-444-7000.