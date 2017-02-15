Driver’s license services temporarily unavailable Friday to Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Driver’s license services will be temporarily unavailable throughout Colorado during President’s Day weekend to allow for the installation of a new system.

Officials say the upgrade will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 17 and all services will resume Tuesday, February 21.

If you need any driver’s license services – such as renewals or replacements, transfers or address updates – before the upgrade, you’re encouraged to complete those transactions as soon as possible.

All other motor vehicle services offered throughout the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office – such as vehicle registrations, license plate renewals and title work – can still be completed.

The Clerk’s North Office Union Town Center will be open for regular business Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all other transactions.

All Clerk’s Offices will be closed Monday, February 20 in observance of President’s Day.

The system upgrade is part of the Colorado Department of Revenue’s effort to update Colorado’s aging motor vehicle system. The last overhaul of the state’s driver’s license system occurred in 1992.