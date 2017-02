COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several officers were recognized Tuesday for going the extra mile when it comes to DUI enforcement.

Eight officers from three agencies, including the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, and Woodland Park Police Department, were nominated by their peers for the Ken Jordan award.

Jordan was a CSPD officer who was killed in 2006 after he pulled over a suspected drunk driver.

This year’s recipient was CSPD officer Brandon McCoy. He said just to be nominated was an honor, and winning was very humbling.