COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Narrow medians in Colorado Springs are now off limits to pedestrian use.

The city council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance Tuesday afternoon.

The ordinance covers the following types of medians:

Any median that’s located on a roadway with a speed limit of 30 mph or higher

Any median on a freeway, expressway, parkway, principal arterial, or minor arterial

Any median that doesn’t have a flat area at least four feet wide

Signs will be posted on the medians covered by the ordinance. Penalties for violating the new rules include probation and/or a fine of up to $500.

The city said the ordinance is a response to an overwhelming number of drivers saying they’re worried about safety.

>> Read the full ordinance here.