City closings and openings on President’s Day

Garden of the Gods / FOX21 News file photo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be closed Monday, February 20 in observance of President’s Day, including the following:

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
  • City Hall
  • City Clerk
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
  • Deerfield Hills Community Center
  • Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center
  • Hillside Community Center
  • Municipal Court
  • Otis Park
  • Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Administrative Offices
  • Rockledge Ranch Historic Site
  • Sales Tax Office
  • Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Program (Memorial Park)
  • Sports Office at Memorial Park
  • Starsmore Visitors and Nature Center

The following will be open:

  • All Parks, Trails and Open Spaces, including Garden of the Gods Pikes Peak
  • Pike’s Peak America’s Mountain (weather permitting). Call 719-385-7325 for current road closure information.
  • Sertich Ice Center- Hosting a President’s Day Hockey Tournament and afternoon discounted skating sessions
  • City Auditorium (Private rentals as scheduled)
  • Patty Jewett and Valley Hi Golf Courses

