City closings and openings on President’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be closed Monday, February 20 in observance of President’s Day, including the following:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Hall

City Clerk

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills Community Center

Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center

Hillside Community Center

Municipal Court

Otis Park

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Administrative Offices

Rockledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Program (Memorial Park)

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Starsmore Visitors and Nature Center

The following will be open:

All Parks, Trails and Open Spaces, including Garden of the Gods Pikes Peak

Pike’s Peak America’s Mountain (weather permitting). Call 719-385-7325 for current road closure information.

Sertich Ice Center- Hosting a President’s Day Hockey Tournament and afternoon discounted skating sessions

City Auditorium (Private rentals as scheduled)

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi Golf Courses