City closings and openings on President's Day

Published: February 15, 2017

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be closed Monday, February 20 in observance of President's Day, including the following:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
City Hall
City Clerk
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
Deerfield Hills Community Center
Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center
Hillside Community Center
Municipal Court
Otis Park
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Administrative Offices
Rockledge Ranch Historic Site
Sales Tax Office
Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Program (Memorial Park)
Sports Office at Memorial Park
Starsmore Visitors and Nature Center

The following will be open:

All Parks, Trails and Open Spaces, including Garden of the Gods
Pikes Peak Pike's Peak America's Mountain (weather permitting). Call 719-385-7325 for current road closure information.
Sertich Ice Center- Hosting a President's Day Hockey Tournament and afternoon discounted skating sessions
City Auditorium (Private rentals as scheduled)
Patty Jewett and Valley Hi Golf Courses