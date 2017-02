COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — 2016 was a great year for the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

According to CSPM records, 2016 was one of the top three attendance years in history with a total visitor county of 76,327 – up from 64,826 in 2015.

CSPM officials say this number far outpaces previous visitor attendance dating back to at least 1990.

“I am confident there are few museums across the country that can report such significant, consistent increases. Many visitor serving institutions are reporting flat or declining number of visitors,” said Matt Mayberry, Museum Director. “We appreciate the community and the region’s vacationers for supporting our ambitious efforts.”

Museum visitation has been steadily increasing since 2010, with a 62 percent jump in annual attendance from 2010 to 2016.

Museum officials say factors contributing to the increase include CSPM’s revolving exhibition and program calendar, a commitment to offering school group tours and museum use for special events, meetings and facility rentals.

Additionally, CSPM has changed 90 percent of its galleries within the past four years in an attempt to keep content fresh and to encourage repeat visits.

CSPM is located at 215 S. Tejon and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the Museum is always free.

>> Click here for more information.