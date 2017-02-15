Arrest warrant issued for woman who threw rocks at Detention Center

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman trying to get the attention of her incarcerated love interest by throwing rocks at the Pueblo County Detention Center is now wanted for criminal mischief.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for the 38-year-old woman after Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies determined she was trying to get the attention of an incarcerated person inside the Detention Center.

Deputies responded to the Detention Center around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on a report of suspicious activity in the area. Authorities found a window that had been broken on the second floor of the Detention Center, according to police.

There were no reported injuries.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video and were able to identify the woman, whom deputies say is in a relationship with an incarcerated person inside the Detention Center.

The woman has been questioned but not yet arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

