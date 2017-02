COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Smoking and vaping on buses and at the downtown bus terminal in Colorado Springs will soon be prohibited.

City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday that will prohibit smoking and vaping on Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) buses and at the downtown bus terminal located at 127 East Kiowa Street beginning March 15, 2017.

“We have received a number of complaints from our riders about secondhand smoke from cigarettes and the vapor produced by e-cigarettes. Additionally, the Surgeon General recently issued a report that secondhand vapor can contain harmful chemicals. For the health, safety, and comfort of all our customers we are very pleased with the new ordinance,” commented Craig Blewitt, director, Mountain Metropolitan Transit.

