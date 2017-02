LAS VEGAS — Wedding bells are soon to be ringing at Taco Bell!

Beginning this summer, you can now have the wedding of your dreams at the fast food chain’s flagship location in Sin City.

They even offer a full wedding package, complete with a sauce packet bouquet. The location even has a wedding chapel on the second floor.

All you have to do is bring in your official marriage license, visit the restaurant in person and walk up to the counter and order a wedding right off the menu.

The wedding package will cost $600 and includes the following:

A ceremony in the chapel inside the restaurant with an ordained officiant within as little as four hours

Private area for a reception inside the restaurant with up to 15 of your closest family and friends

and friends Custom merchandise, including a sauce packet garter and bow tie, “Just Married” t-shirts for the bride and groom and Taco Bell branded champagne flutes

Romantic dinner for two (Taco 12-pack filled with tacos and a Cinnabon Delights cake for dessert)

Competitive couples can enter a contest to become the first couple to get married at the Taco Bell wedding chapel. All you have to do is upload a 30-second video of you and your soon-to-be hubby or bride to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest.