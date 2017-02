PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo police officer is being commended for grabbing a gun away from a suspect who pointed it at him Friday afternoon.

Police said Officer Dennis Bogard and others were patrolling along East Fourth Street when they saw a man and woman in an alley. The man, later identified as 29-year-old Rocky Vega, became nervous and fidgety as the officers approached. When an officer asked for Vega’s ID, he pulled a handgun from his jacket pocket and pointed it at the officers, according to police.

Bogard grabbed the gun, holding it tightly so it could not be fired. The officers then took Vega to the ground, according to police.

No one was injured in the incident.

Vega had a warrant for failure to appear, and is facing new charges for identity theft, menacing with a deadly weapon, and possession of cocaine.