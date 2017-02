COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in downtown Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. on North Nevada Avenue near Dale Street. The victim was walking to a convenience store when he was attacked by two suspects. Police said the suspects hit and cut the man with an unknown object. They then stole some items from him and ran away.

Police said no arrests have been made.