COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pediatric patients with appointments at the Children’s Colorado Outpatient Specialty and Urgent Care clinic received Valentines from community businesses Tuesday.

“Having opportunities like this means a lot to our kids,” said Hannah Egger, child life specialist for Children’s Colorado. “They have to spend their Valentine’s Day at the doctors and many miss out on the Valentine’s parties at their schools. Having these gifts helps take their mind off why they’re here and lets them know that someone cares.”

Volunteers with GE Johnson Construction Company and Interior Contractors Inc. assembled 200 Valentines gifts to bring a smile to kids who have to spend their Valentine’s Day at the doctor’s.

Sponsors of the gift also include Olson Plumbing and Heating, Covalus and Concepts in Millwork. All 5 companies are involved in the building of the new Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.

“All of the trade partners involved in putting these together are working on the new hospital, but we wanted to do something that helped make a difference now for the kids at Children’s Colorado,” said Theresa Whicker, project assistant with GE Johnson Construction Company. “These kids are spending their Valentine’s Day at the doctor’s office so hopefully this helps make their day just a little brighter. We are so thankful for our partners who helped us make this happen.”