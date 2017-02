FORT CARSON, Colo. — Over 75 employers representing over 2,000 job opportunities are scheduled to attend the “Keys to Success” Job Fair Thursday.

The event is open to veterans, active duty service members, the Guard and Reserve and spouses.

The job fair – conducted in partnership with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center – will feature local, regional and national employers representing career areas including cyber/IT, law enforcement, logistics, financial services, customer care, sales and more.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fort Carson’s William Reed Special Event Center, Building 1829, located at 6550 Specker Avenue.

Those without a Defense Department identification card must get a day pass at Fort Carson Gate 1 on Highway 115.

Job seekers are encouraged to arrive interview-ready and bring resumes.

