AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed after an RTD A Line train smashed into a van at a crossing early Tuesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened about 3:35 a.m. at Smith and Chambers roads. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The train, which was traveling eastbound toward Denver International Airport, pushed the van about a quarter-mile. The van was destroyed.

There were an unknown number of people on board the train. An RTD spokesman said there were some injuries, but the extent is not known.

Several ambulances and first responders from Aurora and Denver were at the scene.

First responders were seen helping remove passengers from the train.

The A Line was shut down at the Peoria Station and passengers were being transported to the airport by buses. The westbound A Line was also closed from DIA to the Peoria Station and bus bridge was put in place.

Smith Road was closed between Chambers Road and Airport Boulevard, and Chambers was closed between Smith and East 32nd Avenue.

It’s not known when full service of the A Line, and when Smith and Chambers roads would reopen.

RTD has had several issues with the crossings along the A Line since it opened in April, including the use of around-the-clock guards. It’s not known if a crossing issue led to the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.