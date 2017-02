Related Coverage Sheriff’s Office prepares to clear out large homeless camp in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. It’s a concern over the growing amount of trash in a homeless camp.

“They’re giving us an extra day because of how dirty the other areas on the trail are. Not from us, from other people, mostly meth addicts,” said Christine Hulshof, who has been living on the street.

Nearly a hundred people camping out under the Martin Luther King Jr. bypass near I-25 have until Wednesday morning to pack up and move out.

“We’re going more to the north side of town. It’s much safer over there, I think the HOT team won’t mess with us as much, as long as we keep the clean people in our area and don’t let any of the trashy people near by,” Hulshof said.

But others say they don’t have anywhere else to go.

“I mean, it’s bad enough that I have blocking pneumonia in my system now. and I’m trying to find it. And me being out in the cold is not helping, but I mean, I’m nice and warm. I’ve got blankets and stuff and I’ve got him,” Bella Swan said.

Now organizations like Cross Compassion Street Ministries who helped to clean up the area are concerned about the people who depend on their services.

“We come out here on the weekends to give them a hot meal and now they’re all in separate areas and we don’t know where exactly they all went,” said Sherin Collins with Cross Compassion Street Ministries.

“They’re amazing people, they’re really are. They have a heart, they have a mind, they have goals, desires and dreams. And sometimes they just want somebody to talk to that’s not living in this community and they just want to be heard,” said Chris Collins, who is also with Cross Compassion Street Ministries.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the area has become a health hazard with human waste going into the creeks.

“I was planning on going to get a physical exam today, so that way I could have more stuff done that I needed to, to get closer to getting my disability or being able to work. Because I have chronic pain throughout my body some days. I wake up in the morning and I can barely move,” Hulshof said.

Anyone left behind after Wednesday morning could face possible fines.

Cross Compassion Street Ministries says they plan to find the people who used to stay under the bypass and continue to help them out.