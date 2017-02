Related Coverage USA Wrestling tabs Lindland as Greco-Roman coach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s USA Women’s Wrestling Week – a week all about promoting female wrestling throughout the country.

About 150 high school girl wrestlers in Colorado are part of the program Wrestle Like A Girl, which aims to help encourage the growth of wrestling programs, including girl wrestling.

Girls in the program have to compete against the guys.

“There is an inner battle and an outer battle all with themselves, and they learn every time they get knocked down, they learn they can get up and improve their resilience and improve their self-efficacy they learn that the same anxiety, they experience on the wrestling mat, is the same anxiety they are going to experience, when they take a test, or to go for a job interview or apply for college,” said Sally Roberts, executive director and founder of Wrestle Like a Girl.

Roberts lives in Colorado Springs and a is two-time World Bronze Medalist.

She’s also a combat veteran for Special Operations and was a member of the Army’s World Class Athlete program.

Growing up wrestling, Roberts says she noticed some gaps where there wasn’t enough support for female wrestlers.

As a result, she is working on changing that by trying to create more opportunities for girls to participate in this sport while empowering them to be stronger women in society.

“Girls feel more comfortable in athletics, when they get to wrestle other girls right now especially in Colorado, girls have to wrestle boys, and there is a higher rate of injury, there is a higher rate of attrition so recognizing when you start and changing the perception of what it’s like to wrestle like a girl, and that is you can be anything you want, smart, pretty tough, savvy, fiercely dedicated,” she said.

To celebrate Women’s Wrestling Week, any girl in southern Colorado who wants to try wrestling can go to any USA-sanctioned wrestling club and try it out for free.