COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — From classic children’s programming like “Sesame Street” to current favorites like “Peppa Pig,” kids are inundated with a variety of shows on television. And while parents may not always pay attention to what they’re watching, educators say they should be more involved when making TV choices.

“Just because there is an absence of foul language or violence, try to pause and look at the more specifics of the relationships between characters,” said Manya Whitaker, Assistant Professor of Education at Colorado College. “Look at the age of the characters and ask ‘is the character’s life anything like my child’s life?'”

Over the years, there have been many studies done on children’s programming.

“In terms of what children learn from TV shows, we were looking at, is cartoon better than real people, what are the messages, and what factors really matter to teach kids particular skills or content,” said Whitaker.

In most cases, studies show kids pay closer attention when a show involves humans and animals interacting, or animals that have humanistic characteristics. There are a lot of animals featured in cartoons today, but sometimes the message is more negative than positive.

“We really don’t want our 4-year-olds imitating Peppa Pig’s behavior,” says Whitaker. “Peppa is selfish and manipulative. She works independently, she disobeys rules and she is mean to her brother and to her friends.”

Whitaker said “Peppa Pig” teaches social/relationship aggression by showing kids how to be mean without hitting someone.

“Calliou” is also a concern, but for different reasons.

“He is a flat character with no leadership skills,” said Whitaker. “Others tell him what to do and that doesn’t model initiative for kids.”

Educators like Whitaker suggest a show like “Doc McStuffins” is a much better choice.

“She is much more deliberate in how she solves her problems,” Whitaker said. “She is a 6-year-old living in a 6-year-old’s world, so it is very realistic.”

The best shows are the ones that allow kids to interact, like “Doc McStuffins,” “Sesame Street,” and “Dora the Explorer.” One way to know is to observe a child watching the program. Whitaker said if they are standing up, clapping, dancing and talking to the television, it’s a good sign they are learning something valuable.

Here is list of the best and worst programming for young children when it comes to learning versus entertainment value, according to researchers:

Best Kids’ Programs:

Sesame Street The Magic School Bus Dora the Explorer Doc McStuffins Little Einsteins

Worst Kids’ Programs:

Spongebob Peppa Pig Arthur Teletubbies Calliou