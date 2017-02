COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Little Black Dress Initiative is happening this week.

It’s a week-long event hosted by the Junior League of Colorado Springs to help the community visually see the impact of poverty.

The kickoff event took place Monday night at Brooklyn’s on Boulder.

Here are the events for the rest of the week:

Thursday, February 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Forum event at The Fieldhouse. Speakers from the community will join to discuss topics of human trafficking, domestic violence, and ways the community is giving back to women in need.

Friday, February 17 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. – Fab'rik will be donating 20 percent of all sales this evening to JLCS. Beverages and appetizers will be provided at the event.