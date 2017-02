COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A fundraising event for Save Cheyenne was held Sunday night at the Gold Room. The group is hoping to raise money so they can continue the effort to save Strawberry Fields.

Save Cheyenne did not prevail at district court, so now, they’re heading for the court of appeals in Denver.

Kent Obee is filling Richard Skorman’s position as acting president. Obee said the Strawberry Fields issue is important not only for Colorado Springs, but also for the state and beyond.

“There’s a lot of talk about privatizing public lands these days, and our belief is that these lands do belong to the people, and wherever this case comes out, it’s going to be a precedent,” Obee said.